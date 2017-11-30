Alpa Laboratories' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider: 1.the Unaudited standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September,2017 along with limited review report.Source : BSE