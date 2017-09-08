Alora Trading's AGM held on September 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III PART A, PARA A (12), we are sending herewith a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at Shop no. 37, Rock Avenue E Plot, Hindustan Naka, Kandivali (W), Mumbai-400067 to transact the Ordinary Business and Special Business as set out in the said Notice.We request you to kindly take the above information on your record and disseminate the same for the information of investors.Source : BSE