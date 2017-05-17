Alora Trading's board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI( LODR) Regulations, 2015, Intimation regarding Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, Inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record Quarterly and year ended Audited Financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Also, for this purpose Trading Window shall remain be closed form Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 to Monday, 29th May, 2017 for dealing in securities of the Company by its Employees and other connected or designated persons.Source : BSE