Allsoft Corp: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Outcome of Board Meeting held on today is as under1. The Board has approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.2. Fix date of AGM, Book Closure and cutoff dates for the Purpose of AGM.The Meeting was started at 1.00 p.m and same has been concluded on 1.30 p.m.Source : BSE