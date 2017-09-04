Sep 04, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Allsoft Corp's AGM on September 29, 2017
This to inform you that 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of the Company will be held Saturday, September 29, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Ground Floor of 91, Bhuvana Towers, S D Road, Secunderabad – 500 003, Telangana.
