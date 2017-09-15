Alliance Integ's independent director Ankita Wadhawan resigns

Dear Sir/ Madam,Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, Ms. Ankita Wadhawan has tendered her resignation as an Independent Director from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f 14th September, 2017 due to her personal reasons.Further, the Board of Directors of the Company by circulation has approved the appointment of Ms. Anuradha Kapur, as an Independent Director (Woman Director) on its Board w.e.f. 14th September, 2017.Source : BSE