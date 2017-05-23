Allcargo Logistics recommends dividend

Allcargo Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2/- (100%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 24th AGM of the Company. The dividend if, approved by the shareholders at the 24th AGM, will be paid on and after August 14, 2017.Source : BSE