May 18, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alkyl Amines recommends dividend
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend at Rs. 5 per equity share of Rs. 5 each for the year ended March 31, 2017.
