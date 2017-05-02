Alkyl Amines Chemicals' board meeting on May 18, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to our letter dated March 31, 2017, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE