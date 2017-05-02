App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkyl Amines Chemicals' board meeting on May 18, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Company.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals' board meeting on May 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to our letter dated March 31, 2017, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 to consider, inter-alia, approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on the equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.