Alkem Laboratories to consider final dividend

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017; and2. To consider and recommend Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE