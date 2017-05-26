Alkem Laboratories recommends final dividend

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 9.00/- (Rupees Nine only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE