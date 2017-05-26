Alkem Lab approves dividend

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th May, 2017 -The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 26th May, 2017 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 9.00/- (Rupees Nine only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE