May 26, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alkem Lab approves dividend
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 26th May, 2017 recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th May, 2017 -
