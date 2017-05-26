App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 26, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alkem Lab approves dividend

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 26th May, 2017 recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Alkem Lab approves dividend
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th May, 2017 -

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 26th May, 2017 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 9.00/- (Rupees Nine only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.