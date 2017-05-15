May 15, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alkali Metals recommends dividend
Alkali Metals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Equity Dividend of Rs. 0.50 per Share of Rs. 10/- paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
