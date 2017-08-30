Aug 30, 2017 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alka Securities' AGM on September 30, 2017
The AGM of the Company: to be held on 30th September 2017, at the Corporate office of the Company, situated at Plot No. 10, Maitri, N.S. Rd. No. 10, JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Vile Parle West, Mumbai – 400 0049.
With reference to the captioned matter, the Company would like to hereby inform the Exchange of:
