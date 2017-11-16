Alka India - Outcome of board meeting

The Company Alka India Limited have submitted outcome of Board Meeting was held on 16.11.2017.
Alka India is in the Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 9.50 crore.The company management includes Ramakant Gokulchand - Chairman & Managing Director, Satish R Panchariya - Executive Director, Ashok R Panchariya - Director, Madanlal B Purhoit - Independent Director, Lalit K Joshi - Independent Director, Neel A Doctor - Independent Director, Jayashree Gangurde - Independent Director.Source : BSE