you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alka India: Outcome of AGM

The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Alka India Limited. was held on Friday,September 15th, 2017 from 09:40 am to 10:30 am at Kailash Parbat, K P Restaurants 7A/8A, A wing, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053.

Alka India: Outcome of AGM
The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Alka India Limited. was held on Friday,September 15th, 2017 from 09:40 am to 10:30 am at Kailash Parbat, K P Restaurants 7A/8A, A wing, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400053.

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your record & dissemination.

We request you to kindly take a note of the same.Source : BSE
