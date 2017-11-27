Alfavision Securities and Finance - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting (For the quarter ending September 2017) with
Ref: Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Outcome of the Board Meeting (For the quarter ending September 2017) with
Ref: Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
Ref: Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE