Alfavision Securities and Finance's board meeting on November 27, 2017

Board Meeting will be held on November 27th 2017 to consider inter-alia Un-audited financial results of the Company for the for the Quarter ended on 30th September , 2017.In terms of Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity shares, it is hereby notified that "Trading Window" of the Company shall remain closed from 24th November, 2017 and will open on 28th November, 2017 for insiders accordingly.Source : BSE