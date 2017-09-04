Sep 04, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alfavision Securities and Finance: Outcome of board meeting
The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday, 28th Day of September, 2017 at 01:00 P.M., at, 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore (M.P.)
Company has adopt and approve the Directors' Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.
The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company has been convened to be held on Thursday, 28th Day of September, 2017 at 01:00 P.M., at, 1-A, Press Complex, A.B. Road, Indore (M.P.)
Company has adopt and approve the Directors' Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE
Company has adopt and approve the Directors' Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE