Alfa Transformer: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, 24th November, 2017 at 4 P.M. and concluded at 6:15 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No-3337, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha and the Board discussed and decided on the following matters:a) Adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditor as per IND AS ;b) Discussed & approved all other routine matters.Source : BSE