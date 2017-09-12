App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alfa Transforme: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 4 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 pm at the Registered Office of the Company.

Alfa Transforme: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 11th Sept 2017 at 4 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No-3337, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha and the Board discussed and decided on the following matters:
a) Adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 along with Limited Review Report as per IND AS ;
b) Taken on record the cost audit report of the FY 2016-17

Discussed & approved all other routine matters.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.