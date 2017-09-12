Alfa Transforme: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 11th Sept 2017 at 4 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No-3337, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha and the Board discussed and decided on the following matters:a) Adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 along with Limited Review Report as per IND AS ;b) Taken on record the cost audit report of the FY 2016-17Discussed & approved all other routine matters.Source : BSE