Sep 11, 2017
Alfa Transforme: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 4 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 pm at the Registered Office of the Company.
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 11th Sept 2017 at 4 P.M. and concluded at 6:25 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No-3337, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar-751010, Odisha and the Board discussed and decided on the following matters:
a) Adopted the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2017 along with Limited Review Report as per IND AS ;
b) Taken on record the cost audit report of the FY 2016-17
Discussed & approved all other routine matters.
