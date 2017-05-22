May 22, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alfa Transformer's board meeting on May 29, 2017
With reference to the subject cited above, we are hereby informing that a Meeting of the Board of Director's of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 at the registered office, Plot No: 3337, Mancheswar I.E. Bhubaneswar-751001 at 4:30 PM. to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with other routine business. This is for your information and record purpose.Source : BSE