Announcements
May 22, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alfa Transformer's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We are hereby informing that a Meeting of the Board of Director's of the company is scheduled to be held on 29th May, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with other routine business.

With reference to the subject cited above, we are hereby informing that a Meeting of the Board of Director's of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017 at the registered office, Plot No: 3337, Mancheswar I.E. Bhubaneswar-751001 at 4:30 PM. to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2017 along with other routine business. This is for your information and record purpose.Source : BSE

