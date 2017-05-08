Alexander Stamp's board meeting on May 13, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 13th May, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To consider, adopt and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all specified persons of the Company from 08th May, 2017 to 15th May, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE