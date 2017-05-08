App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alexander Stamp's board meeting on May 13, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 13th May, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider, adopt and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017.

Alexander Stamp's board meeting on May 13, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 13th May, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To consider, adopt and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all specified persons of the Company from 08th May, 2017 to 15th May, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.