Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg

With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform the exchange that the Company has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg. Please find enclosed herewith our press release.We request you to kindly take the same on record.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For Alembic Pharmaceuticals LimitedR. K. BahetiDirector – Finance & CFOEncl.: A/a.Source : BSE