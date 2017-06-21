Jun 21, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) its ANDA for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg.
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform the exchange that the Company has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets 32mg. Please find enclosed herewith our press release.
