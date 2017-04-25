Apr 25, 2017 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approvals for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approvals from the USFDA for its ANDAs for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets, 5 mg, 20 mg, 40mg and Olmesartan Medoxomil with Hydrochlorothiazide tablets 20/12.5 mg, 40/12.5 mg and 40/25mg.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited receives USFDA Final Approvals for Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets and Olmesartan Medoxomil with Hydrochlorothiazide TabletsSource : BSE