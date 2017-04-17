App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 17, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic Pharma: No 483 issued by USFDA for Baroda facility

Alembic Pharma's Bioequivalence facility located at Baroda was inspected by USFDA between March 6 & 10 2017, between March, 13 & 17 2017 and between April 10, to April 12, 2017 for a)Bioequivalence Clinical b)Bioequivalence Bioanalytical c)Pharmacovigilance. There were no 483s issued by US FDA at the end of the inspection.

Alembic Pharma: No 483 issued by USFDA for Baroda facility
This is to inform the exchange that the Company's Bioequivalence facility located at Baroda was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) between 6th March, 2017 & 10th March, 2017, between 13th March, 2017 & 17th March, 2017 and between 10th April, 2017 to 12th April, 2017 for a)Bioequivalence Clinical b)Bioequivalence Bioanalytical c)Pharmacovigilance There were no 483s issued by US FDA at the end of the inspection. Please find enclosed herewith our press release. We request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours Faithfully, For Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited R. K. Baheti Director - Finance & CFO Encl.: A/a.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.