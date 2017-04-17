Alembic Pharma: No 483 issued by USFDA for Baroda facility

This is to inform the exchange that the Company's Bioequivalence facility located at Baroda was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) between 6th March, 2017 & 10th March, 2017, between 13th March, 2017 & 17th March, 2017 and between 10th April, 2017 to 12th April, 2017 for a)Bioequivalence Clinical b)Bioequivalence Bioanalytical c)Pharmacovigilance There were no 483s issued by US FDA at the end of the inspection. Please find enclosed herewith our press release. We request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours Faithfully, For Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited R. K. Baheti Director - Finance & CFO Encl.: A/a.Source : BSE