Jun 07, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Alembic Pharma fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 13, 2017 to July 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
