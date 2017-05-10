Alembic: Outcome board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.20/- (10%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We enclose the following: 1.Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.Auditor's Report on Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results. We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. K. S. Aiyar & Co., has issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The declaration is given in compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 04:30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 06:45 p.m. We request you to kindly take the same on your record. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Alembic Limited Drigesh Mittal Dy. Company Secretary Encl.: A/aSource : BSE