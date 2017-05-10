App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alembic: Outcome board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Limited at its meeting held on May 09, 2017.

Alembic: Outcome board meeting
With reference to the captioned subject, the exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Alembic Limited at its meeting held today has inter alia: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.20/- (10%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We enclose the following: 1.Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 3.Auditor's Report on Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results. We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. K. S. Aiyar & Co., has issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The declaration is given in compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The time of commencement of the Board Meeting was 04:30 p.m. and the time of conclusion was 06:45 p.m. We request you to kindly take the same on your record. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Alembic Limited Drigesh Mittal Dy. Company Secretary Encl.: A/aSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.