Alembic's board meeting on May 9, 2017

With reference to the captioned matter, the Exchange is hereby informed that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 9th May, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window will remain closed from 6th May, 2017 to 11th May, 2017 for the above referred purpose. Kindly take note of the above. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Alembic Limited Drigesh Mittal Dy. Company SecretarySource : BSE