Sep 15, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alchemist's director Pavan Kumar Verma resigns

This is to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 15, 2017 took note of the Resignation of Mr. Pavan Kumar Verma from the position of Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th September, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to intimate you that:-
This is to inform the exchange that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 15th September, 2017 took note of the Resignation of Mr. Pavan Kumar Verma from the position of Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th September, 2017.
The Board also placed on record their appreciation for the valuable contribution made by Mr. Pavan Kumar Verma during his tenure as the Whole Time Director of the Company.
Kindly take the above intimation on your records and acknowledge the same.
Source : BSE
