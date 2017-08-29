Alchemist Realty's AGM on September 22, 2017

1.The 33rd AGM of the Company will be held on Friday,Sept 22,2017 at 10:00A.M.at The Orient Club,9,Chowpatty Sea Face,Mumbai.2.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Sept 15,2017 to Sept 22,2017(both days inclusive)for the purpose of AGM.3.Pursuant to Reg 44,we have provided the facility to vote by electronic means on all resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM to those members, who are holding shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cutoff date Sept 15,2017.The Remote e-voting will commence at 9:00A.M.on Sept 19,2017 and ends at 5:00 P.M.on Sept 21,2017.4.Notice of AGM,e-voting notice and the Annual Report 2016-17, are being sent to the shareholders through emails/by post.The shareholder who have registered their email id, are being sent the above documents through email.The shareholders who have not registered their email id have been sent the Notice of AGM,e-voting notice and the abridged Annual Report 2016-17 by post.Source : BSE