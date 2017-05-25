App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alchemist: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24.05.2017 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone/Consolidated) of the company for the quarter/ year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Alchemist: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24.05.2017 has considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone/Consolidated) of the company for the quarter/ year ended on 31st March, 2017. A copy of the results is attached as Annexure -1 2.Audit Report (Standalone/Consolidated) on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended on 31st March, 2017 obtained from Statutory Auditors has also been taken on record and a copy of the same is attached as Annexure-2. 3.Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, and the copy of the same is attached as Annexure-3. You are requested to take the above information on your record & acknowledge the same. Thanking youSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.