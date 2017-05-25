Alchemist: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 24.05.2017 has considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone/Consolidated) of the company for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2017. A copy of the results is attached as Annexure -1. 2.Audit Report (Standalone/Consolidated) on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2017 obtained from Statutory Auditors has also been taken on record and a copy of the same is attached as Annexure -2. 3.Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification for the Financial ended 31st March, 2017, and a copy of the same is attached as Annexure -3. You are requested to take the above information on your record & acknowledge the same. Thanking youSource : BSE