App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alchemist: Outcome of AGM

Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held today (Thursday) September 14th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M at Paharpur Business Centre, Nehru Place Greens, New Delhi- 110019.

Alchemist: Outcome of AGM
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held today (Thursday) September 14th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M at Paharpur Business Centre, Nehru Place Greens, New Delhi- 110019.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.