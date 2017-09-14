Alchemist: Outcome of AGM

Dear Sir/Madam,Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held today (Thursday) September 14th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M at Paharpur Business Centre, Nehru Place Greens, New Delhi- 110019.Source : BSE