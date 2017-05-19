Albert David to consider dividend

Albert David Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Board of Directors in the said meeting shall also consider the question relating to recommendation of payment of dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and fixing the date of closure of the Register if Members of the Company.In view of the aforesaid Board Meeting and in terms of Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, “Trading Window” shall remain closed from May 20, 2017 to June 01, 2017.Source : BSE