Albert David's board meeting on September 12, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th September, 2017 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report thereon.Source : BSE