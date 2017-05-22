App
Announcements
May 22, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alankit's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Alankit Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 4E/2, Jhandewalan Extension, New Delhi-110055 to consider and recommend the final Dividend and fix record date.

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Alankit Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at 4E/2, Jhandewalan Extension, New Delhi-110055 to interalia consider and take on record the followings: 1.To consider and recommend the final Dividend and fix record date. 2.To consider and adopt audited Standalone financial statement for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Audited Balance Sheet and Auditors' Report. 3.To consider and adopt audited consolidated financial statements of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Audited Balance Sheet and Auditors' Report. 4.To approve draft Director's Report along with enclosures and to authorize Directors to sign the same. 5.To fix date, day and time of Annual General Meeting and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting. 6.To fix cut off date and book closure for Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

