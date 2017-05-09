May 09, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Akzo Nobel to consider dividend
Akzo Nobel India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, and recommend Dividend for the said financial year, if any.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, and recommend Dividend for the said financial year, if any.Source : BSE