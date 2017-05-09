May 09, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Akzo Nobel's board meeting scheduled on May 18, 2017
Notice of Meeting of Board of Directors of Akzo Nobel India Limited This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017, to consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017, and recommend Dividend for the said financial year, if any.Source : BSE