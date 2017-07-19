AksharChem (India): Outcome of committee meeting

This is to inform you that in respect of the QIP, the QIP Committee of the board of directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. July 19, 2017, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:declaring the closure of the QIP today i.e. July 19, 2017;determining and approving the issue price of Rs.776.00 per Equity Share, for issuance of upto 8,89,690 Equity Shares, to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in the QIP; andapproving and adopting the placement document dated July 19, 2017, in connection with the QIP (the 'Placement Document').The QIP had opened on July 14, 2017 and the same was intimated to you vide our letter dated July 14, 2017.We request you to take the above on the record, and the same be treated as compliance under applicable regulation(s) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE