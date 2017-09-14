App
Sep 14, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AksharChem (India): Outcome of AGM

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the businesses as mentioned in the Notice were transacted at 28th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 166/169, Village Indrad, Kadi-Kalol Road, Dist: Mehsana - 382 715, Gujarat.Source : BSE
