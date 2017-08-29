Aug 29, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AksharChem's board meeting on September 14, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
