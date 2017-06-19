App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 19, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akme Star: Outcome of board meeting

Akme Star Housing Finance Limited has approved the Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Saturday 29th July, 2017

Akme Star: Outcome of board meeting
Akme Star Housing Finance Limited has informed the following business items has been approved in their board meeting held on 19.06.2017:

1. Approved the Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Saturday 29th July, 2017

2.Approved Director's Report for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

3.Approved other related documents with respect to the ensuing AGM.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

