you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akme Star: Outcome of board meeting
Akme Star Housing Finance Limited has informed the following business items has been approved in their board meeting held on 11.05.2017 : 1.Appointment of M/s T. R. Dangi and Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for the FY 2017-18. 2.Appointment of M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, Company Secretaries, Udaipur as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2016-17.Source : BSE

