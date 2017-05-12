Akme Star: Outcome of board meeting

Akme Star Housing Finance Limited has informed the following business items has been approved in their board meeting held on 11.05.2017 : 1.Appointment of M/s T. R. Dangi and Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for the FY 2017-18. 2.Appointment of M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, Company Secretaries, Udaipur as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2016-17.Source : BSE