May 11, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Akme Star: Outcome of board meeting
Akme Star Housing Finance Limited has informed the business items has been approved in their board meeting held on May 11, 2017.
Akme Star Housing Finance Limited has informed the following business items has been approved in their board meeting held on 11.05.2017 : 1.Appointment of M/s T. R. Dangi and Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor for the FY 2017-18. 2.Appointment of M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co, Company Secretaries, Udaipur as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2016-17.Source : BSE