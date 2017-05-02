Akme Star Housing Finance's board meeting on May 11, 2017

The Board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday 11th May 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Akme Business Centre (ABC), 4-5 Subcity Centre, Savina Circle, Opp. Krishi Upaz Mandi Udaipur RJ 313002 IN to transact the following business: To consider and approve standalone Audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain close from May 02, 2017 and will end after 48 hours of public announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company on 11th May, 2017 for the year ended March 31st, 2017Source : BSE