Announcements
Nov 30, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akme Star Housing Finance: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting dated November 30, 2017.

 
 
Allotment of 4,35,000 warrant convertible into Equity Shares on preferential Basis in the Board Meeting dated 30th November, 2017

Akme Star is in the Finance - Housing sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 144.68 crore.

The company management includes Mohan Lal Nagda - Chairman & Managing Director, Nirmal Kumar Jain - Executive Director, Amrit Singh Rajpurohit - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Rajni Gehlot - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Kalu Lal Jain - Director, Rekha Jain - Independent Director, Ashish Jain - Executive Director. Source : BSE
