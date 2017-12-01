Akme Star Housing Finance: Outcome of board meeting

Allotment of 4,35,000 warrant convertible into Equity Shares on preferential Basis in the Board Meeting dated 30th November, 2017

Akme Star is in the Finance - Housing sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 144.68 crore.

The company management includes Mohan Lal Nagda - Chairman & Managing Director, Nirmal Kumar Jain - Executive Director, Amrit Singh Rajpurohit - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Rajni Gehlot - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Kalu Lal Jain - Director, Rekha Jain - Independent Director, Ashish Jain - Executive Director. Source : BSE