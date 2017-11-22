Akme Star Housing Finance's board meeting on November 30, 2017

With regard to above we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th November, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company of at 04:00 P.M. to allot 4,65,000 Warrants convertible into Equity.
Source : BSE
