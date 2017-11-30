AKM Lace and Embrotex' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board Meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017 or any other matter with the permission of the Chairman, will be held on Tuesday 12th December, 2017 at 06:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company.Source : BSE