May 12, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ajmera Realty to consider final dividend
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider Annual Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, and to recommend Final dividend, if any.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider Annual Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, and to recommend Final dividend, if any.Source : BSE