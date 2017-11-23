Ajmera Realty and Infra India's board meeting on December 08, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the announcement of Board Meeting on December 08, 2017.
Announcement of Board Meeting and Closure of Trading Window.
Ajmera Realty is in the Construction & Contracting - Real Estate sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,157.69 crore.The company management includes Rajnikant S Ajmera - Chairman & Managing Director, Manoj l Ajmera - Managing Director, Sanjay C Ajmera - Whole Time Director, Jagdish J Doshi - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Ambalal C Patel - Non Exe. & Ind. Source : BSE